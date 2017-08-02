1 dead in building explosion, collapse at Minnehaha Academy

Building explosion and collapse at Minnehaha Academy. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - One person is dead and another is still missing after a building exploded and collapsed at Minnehaha Academy, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said Wednesday afternoon that one victim, who was previously reported as missing, was found dead in the rubble.

Another person is still unaccounted for, seven were admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries. Hennepin County Medical Center tweeted at 4 p.m. that they are currently treating four people -- one is critical and three are in satisfactory condition. One was evaluated at the scene and released, according to officials. Two others were brought to HCMC but later released, according to Dr. James Miner, chief of emergency services at HCMC.

The person who is unaccounted for is presumed to be under the rubble, according to Fruetel.

Fruetel said both the victim found dead and the one missing are staff members at the school.

Family members tell KARE 11 that John Carlson, an 81-year-old custodian, is still missing and no one has been able to reach him. Authorities have not confirmed he is the person under the rubble.

Because of hanging debris, Fruetel said they are working methodically to find the second person under the rubble. He said they are hopeful it will be a rescue, not recovery.

"It’s a very precarious situation," he said. "It’s very unstable. There are no signs of obvious location. We know there are two floors of debris. We still consider it a rescue at this point."

Earlier, it was stated that three people were reported as missing but one person was found around noon, uninjured.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. at Minnehaha's Upper School on 3100 West River Parkway in Minneapolis. According to officials, the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak while contractors were working in the area.

A work permit issued by the city of Minneapolis to an Eagan-based company, Master Mechanical Inc., allowed for gas piping and a meter hook up. Master Mechanical sent out a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident. We are monitoring the situation and at this time we are referring all questions about the event to the Minneapolis Fire Department out of respect for their investigation."

A work permit issued for Minnehaha Academy for "gas piping." (Photo: KARE)

Minneapolis fire officials say they continue to search the rubble for the missing people. According to officials, those missing are adults. Those being treated at HCMC are also adults, according to Dr. Miner.

Three other people were rescued from the school's roof.

They say at this time, it appears the explosion was due to a severed gas line.

WATCH: Bryan Tyner, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department, briefs the media on the latest

Those that are unaccounted for may be under the rubble, according to Minneapolis Fire assistant chief Bryan Tyner.

"It is a good thing that it is summertime," Tyner said. "Probably limited the amount of people in the building."

Philip Day, who was with his daughter in the building, said a staff member ran up to them and told them they needed to evacuate immediately.

"Seconds after that ... my daughter got up and was getting ready to leave out of the counselor's office and was blown back into the counselor's office by the explosion," he said. "I mean, it was seconds after they told us to get out that the explosion happened."

Day said before they knew it, they were surrounded by debris.

"All the windows in the office blew out, rubble from the ceiling came tumbling down," he said.

The counselor they were meeting with, Kristin Overton -- who is 7 months pregnant -- jumped over her desk and took cover, when the windows shattered and the ceiling came down. She said the explosion was instantaneous with their warning to evacuate.

Day said the Minnehaha Academy community is very tight knit -- and obviously concerned about who may still be inside.

Holly Nolan, on kitchen staff at Minnehaha Academy, is hugged by her kids after she evacuated shorty before blast

Those inside the gymnasium at the time say there was only a few seconds between someone saying they smelled gas and the building exploding.

"As soon as they said, 'Hey, we smell gas, we gotta get out,' it exploded," said Tramon Vanlear, who was inside the gym. "I think the magnitude is the biggest thing I'm trying to comprehend right now."

A basketball team and a soccer team were practicing at Minnehaha at the time of the explosion.

Charlie Peterson was actually interviewing for a job at the school -- then ended up being one of the three people rescued from the roof.

"I got under the conference table and the ceiling came down and we got out the windows onto the roof and about 15 minutes later, they got ladders up to us," he said.

According to school officials, all students and staff have been accounted for. There were people, including children, in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion, authorities say.

Residents near the area say they could feel the explosion. Some say their power flickered briefly afterwards.

Minnehaha Academy before. (Photo: Google Earth)

Minnehaha Academy after. (Photo: KARE)

"It was just a really loud boom," said one resident. "You felt it in your chest."

Dr. Miner said during a news conference that this is something the hospital trains for and they were well prepared for the aftermath of Wednesday's explosion. He said there is also medical staff at the scene.

The school lists multiple summer programs currently in session including woodworking, intermediate band, advanced band and driver's education.

Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement after being briefed on the incident.

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

Minnehaha Academy, a private school in Minneapolis, was built in 1912 and welcomed its first students in 1913. The South Campus was purchased and a chapel was erected in 1981.

The Upper School currently serves grades 9-12, while the lower and middle school, 4200 West River Parkway, serves students from PreK to 8th grade. The school integrates faith and learning, through Bible study, chapel services and guidance from a Christian faculty and staff.

"Today, the school remains dedicated to the Christian ministry set forth by its founders," according to the school's website. "This private, Christian school sponsored by by the Northwest Conference of the Evangelical Covenant church, serves approximately 900 students from the Twin Cities area."

