This little-used tool can help you rapidly pay off credit card debt

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Huntstock)

If you are struggling to pay off credit cards with high interest rates, completing a balance transfer can be a simple way to get lower rates and pay down debt faster. It sounds like a complicated process, but it’s actually really simple to pull off. And it can be an exceptionally powerful way to tackle debt.

What’s a Balance Transfer?

A balance transfer is simply a way of moving your debt from one or more credit cards on to a new credit card with a lower interest rate. Ideally, you want to find a balance transfer offer that comes with a 0% APR for at least six months. That buys you time to pay down your debt without incurring any interest charges.

If you can consolidate your credit card debt with a balance transfer credit card, you’ll be able to eliminate a high interest rate and pay off your debt more quickly since more of your monthly payment will go toward the principal balance.

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: RedlineVector)

How to Prepare for a Balance Transfer

Do the math. You can use MagnifyMoney’s balance transfer calculator to estimate whether getting a balance transfer credit card will help you save money and pay off your debt faster.

Know your credit score. Balance transfer offers typically require a credit score of 680 or higher to be approved. You can check your FICO score for free using Discover’s free FICO scorecard, which is even available to non-customers who don’t use Discover products, or use another free source.

Watch out for fees. Many balance transfer offers have fees of 3% or more. While that can be worth it for large balances, make sure you compare the fee versus what you will save in interest and when you think you’ll pay off the debt.

Shop around for offers. MagnifyMoney keeps a current list of the best 0% balance transfer offers on the market. We update it frequently so you can always be sure to find the best deals here.

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Kenishirotie)

6 Golden Balance Transfer Rules to Follow

When using a balance transfer credit card to pay off your debt, keep these six rules in mind.

1. Avoid Using the Card for Spending. The primary goal of a balance transfer credit card is paying off your existing credit card debt faster through a low or 0% APR. If you spend on your new card, you’ll be stuck paying interest on the new balance, making it harder to pay off your existing balance.

2. Have a Plan for the End of the Promotional Period. Decide what you will do when the 0% APR promotion ends. Calculate whether you’ll be able to have all your credit card debt paid off by then and what you’ll do with the card. You could stop using the card once you’ve paid off your balance, especially if there is no annual fee, or you could shop around for other credit card options that would best suit your needs.

3. You Can’t Transfer Debt Between Two Cards from the Same Bank. Banks offer balance transfers to “steal” your balance from a competing bank and not solely to offer you a lower interest rate. They are hoping you will spend on the new card or don’t finish paying off your debt by the end of their promotional period.

4. Get That Transfer Done Quickly. Most credit cards limit you to the first 60 days of signing up for your new card to take advantage of their balance transfer promotion. This means you should get your balance transfer done quickly so you don’t forget and become ineligible for the promotion.

5. Never Use Your Card at an ATM. Cash advance fees are high for credit card users. Avoid the unnecessary expense of withdrawing cash from the ATM with your credit card.

6. Always Pay on Time. It’s important to always make your credit card payment on time each month to avoid late fees. Paying any bill late hurts your credit and may even cause your interest rate to go up and make it harder for you to qualify for promotions in the future. At the very least, you should always make your minimum payment on time if you can’t afford to make large lump-sum payments on your purchases.

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

Tegna