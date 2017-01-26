7 'secret' Amazon Prime perks

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: ipopba)

54 million people in the U.S. have Amazon Prime memberships today. A Prime membership costs $99 per year. Everyone knows about the biggest benefit of a Prime membership: free two-day shipping on millions of times.

But that fee comes with a lot more perks than members might know about.

Free 2-hour delivery. In many cities, Prime members can qualify for FREE 2-hour shipping on items from local stores and one-hour delivery from local restaurants. Enter your ZIP code into Prime Now to find out if you qualify.

Stream music online. Prime members can access 2 million songs, totally ad-free. That beats that $9.99 Spotify subscription. On the negative side, 2 million songs may sound like a lot, but it pales in comparison to the catalogs at streaming services like Spotify (20 million) and Google Play (35 million). If you’re a true audiophile, you might not be so impressed with Amazon’s offerings.

Share benefits with family members for free. A Prime member can share his or her benefits with one other adult and up to four other household members.

Borrow digital books. Amazon Prime gives you free access to the Kindle Owner’s Lending Library and more than 800,000 e-books. Borrow one per month and keep it for as long as you want.

Prime Pantry delivery. Amazon’s Prime Pantry service lets you bundle household items that would be too expensive to ship individually into one order. The catch: It costs $5.99 to ship each order. But this can be a huge bargain if you are constantly restocking pantry items.





Unlimited photo storage. Upload photos to Amazon’s cloud service for free. This can be a nice way to free up space on your computer hard drive or mobile device. Like any cloud service, this means you can access your photos on your phone, computer, or tablet any time you want.

Free video game streaming. Amazon Prime members can stream video games from the popular video platform Twitch for free. There are other fringe benefits too, like discounts on new boxed game releases.

