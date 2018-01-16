Top smart printer from CES under $80 today

CLEVELAND, OH - I've just returned from an incredible week at CES 2018 presenting, un-boxing tech and testing new gadgets. One of my favorite printers at CES (other than the IBM Watson printer which I'll cover another day), uses a new type of printing technology.



Using thermal ink technology and a much more efficient approach toward wireless printing, one HP printer with Air Print and Google Cloud wireless printing gets it done on a dime.



Have you ever smiled while printing something? Not a chance, right? If it's not the slow printing and horrendous costs tied to ink, you probably haven't experienced what I enjoyed in Las Vegas.



Click the play button to watch my print demo and unboxing.



- Air Print ready means instant iPhone / iPad wireless printing

- Android and Google Cloud Wireless printing compatible

- Works with Windows and Mac OS

- Uses 50% less paper with double-sided printing capabilities

- Consumes 26% less ink compared to other printers in the same price range

- Prints borderless lab-quality photos

- Ideal for holiday cards and beautiful family portraits

- Print photos and documents on the go using HP ePrint

- Quick wireless printing with LCD display

- Scan to email allows you to send an email directly from the printer!

- Document feeder allows you to scan multiple documents at a time

- Printer, scanner and copier at its lowest recorded price



$70 Off New HP OfficeJet All In One Printer + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

