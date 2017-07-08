Get the top 30 tech deals from Amazon Prime Day 2017 now

CLEVELAND, OH - Prime Day, Amazon's global shopping event, has become synonymous with tech and savings. After having surveyed more than 300 tech deals, I have a Top 30 list of products at their lowest prices - all based on your requests.
If there is something you are still looking for, click here and drop me a line. I'll make sure to find you that big deal ASAP.
Below, please find your 30 best frugal finds. I have extensively tested each product on the list below.
If you don't have Prime and want to score FREE shipping on any item below, use this free 30 Day Amazon Prime Trial.
Happy Savings!
67% Off Top-Rated Wireless Sports Headphones
Was: $59.99
Now: $19.99
64% Off 6 Outlet & 6 USB Surge Protected Power Strip
Was: $49.99
Now: $17.99
$80 Off Top Rated Heated Massage Chair
Was: $220.00
Now: $149.99
67% Off Amazon's Top-Rated Wireless Bluetooth Stereo
Was: $199.99
Now: $65.99
75% Off Two Cordless Dimmable LED Switches
Was: $39.99
Now: $9.99
67% Off Fitness Trackers + Pedometers + Sleep Monitors
Was: $112.48
Now: $36.99
79% Off LED Flashlight + Seatbelt Cutter + Vehicle Escape Tool
Was: $79.99
Now: $16.99
$40 Off GOgroove Bluetooth Streaming Stereo With LED Display
Was: $79.99
Now: $49.99
$470 Off App Controlled Treadmill + Free Delivery
Was: $1000.00
Now: $530.00
50% Off Drone Quadcopters With HD Cameras
Was: $70.00
Now: $35.00
$28 Off Key Locator and Personal Tracking System
Was: $38.00
Now: $18.00
$24 Off Top Performing Dual Charging Power Banks
Was: $46.00
Now: $22.99
$22 Off Smartphone Vehicle Streaming Adapter GOgroove X3
Was: $49.99
Now: $26.99
$80 Off Rear and Front HD Recording Dashcams
Was: $200.00
Now: $119.99
$40 Off WiFi Extender + Router + Signal Booster
Was: $89.99
Now: $49.99
70% Off Remote Controlled Wireless Smart Outlet
Was: $39.99
Now: $11.99
50% Off App Controlled WiFi Smart Plugs (Alexa Enabled)
Was: $39.99
Now: $19.99
$50 Off Home Theater / Gaming Speaker System + Subwoofer
Was: $99.99
Now: $49.99
$20 Off Neck & Shoulder Shiatsu Massager
Was: $59.99
Now: $39.99
$70 Off WiFi Surveillance System + Night Vision + Motion
Was: $119.99
Now: $49.99
50% Off Multi-Camera Indoor / Outdoor Security Cameras
Was: $200 - $390
Now: $95 - $180
$32 Off Ultrasonic Diffuser + Cool Mist Humidifier
Was: $59.99
Now: $27.95
$33 Off Bluetooth HD Surround Sound Portable Speakers
Was: $66.00
Now: $29.99
53% Off 4-Port Car Charger For Apple & Android
Was: $35.99
Now: $16.99
70% Off iPhone / Android Smartphone & Tablet Stands
Was: $29.99
Now: $8.99
$30 - $50 Off Amazon Echo & Alexa Enabled Products
Was: $49 - $220
Now: $39.99+ (Prime Day Only)
$22 Off LED Tactical Flashlights
Was: $39.99
Now: $22.99
$18 Off TWO iClever Apple / Android Smart Chargers
Was: $26.99
Now: $8.99
$30 Off True Wireless Earbuds With Handsfree Calling
Was: $59.99
Now: $29.99
$10 Off Universal Car Smartphone Mounts
Was: $19.99
Now: $9.99
Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.
