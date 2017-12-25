Top 3 after Christmas tech deals

CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Boxing Day 2017 as today is known in different parts of the world, or "after Christmas retail desperation day" as I like to call it. Whatever you call or consider today, if you didn't get what you wanted for Christmas, or you still want to treat yourself - today is your day!
Stores are desperate to move remaining stock and based on viewer requests, in my quest to save you cash, I'm highlighting three picture perfect price drops to enhance gifts you may have already received.
#1) The Perfect Life Proof Triple Power Source
What is it? Get another day or two of battery life for your smartphone or tablet! Take everything you know about a power bank or portable battery pack and toss it. This hardcore and extremely well-rated beauty works with both Apple and Android phones / tablets and virtually anything with USB. It can be charged via an outlet or through the sun with its solar panels. Say hello to quick free charging, more calls, streaming and browsing.
$40 Off iPad / iPhone / Android and Device Solar Power Bank + Free Shipping
Was: $79.99
Now: $39.99
#2) Top Rated Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With SIRI for Apple / Android
What is it? The best pair of headphones you will ever see for under $35 that also happen to be sweat-proof with superb sound and IPX7 waterproofing. Siri is added with a built-in microphone for both Apple and Android smartphone pairing. The HD sound is stellar and the accessories further elevate this bluetooth bargain.
$30 Off CaseHaven Wireless Blutooth Headphones With Siri + Free Shipping
Was: $62.99
Now: $32.99
#3) Bluetooth tripod and smartphone selfie photography kits under $20
What is it? Think of a selfie stick for the new age to perfect all future photos and selfies. Chances are some of those family holiday photos could have been improved. Our favorite 3-in-1 selfie stick tripod transforms into a monopod and selfie stick comes - complete with remote control and bluetooth wireless functionality to take perfect photos. It's compatible with virtually any smartphone.
$30 Off Top Rated Bluetooth Wireless 3-In-1 Photo Selfie System + Prime Shipping
Was: $59.99
Now: $19.99
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.
