A great bargain that can keep kids entertained

CLEVELAND, OH - In my quest to save you money and keep your kids entertained today, timing is everything!



My frugal focus over the course of a year is tied to identifying price drops while retailers need to move stock. That sense of store desperation during a change of seasons leads to major deals.



Before I get to the top deal today tied to scooters, here are some major off-season bargains you will soon see right here.



The top bedding, mattress, pillows, cookware and select tech items drop by 40 percent in price within the next two weeks. These top-rated Black Friday offerings simply had excess stock and it's now close-out time.



Select toys are now at their lowest-recorded price and scooters are on the list. With Spring right around the corner, this single Black Friday close-out is at its lowest recorded price and we had a chance to test it out.



Click the play button to see the toy test and hear a very personal announcement.



The top deal today on the toy aisle is as follows:



- Three-in-one mini kick scooters at lower than Black Friday prices

- Designed for kids 2 through 8 and up to 110 pounds in weight

- Adjustable handlebar and flashing LED lights

- Highest-rated toy within our kids' focus group

- Rides as a bike, scooter or kick scooter with removable seat

- Top CE safety certification and 12-month warranty



$40 Off Ancheer Kids 3-In-1 LED Scooter + Free Shipping

Was: $93.99

Now: $53.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA