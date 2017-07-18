Oakley, Ray-Ban, Nike and summer's best sale on sunglasses

CLEVELAND, OH - Retailers will do anything to move an abundance of summer sunglass stock before the back to school rush. How desperate are they? In my more than decade hunting down price drops, the clearance deals typically seen in September are all online right now!

How low are prices? Up to 75% off with hundreds of designer brands on a dime.



I know many of you think I have no sense of style whatsoever. No problem! I interviewed style experts around the country and also got some support from my YouTube Co-Host Daria. She works as a professional model and style expert with M Models out of Toronto.



Click the play button to see Daria's Top Sunglass Picks. With many options for men, women and teen, the brands with the biggest deals today include:



- Oakley

- Ray-Ban

- Under Armour

- Cole Haan

- Kenneth Cole

- GUESS

- Prada

- Steve Madden

- Nike

- Toms

- Kenneth Cole



UP TO 75% OFF SALE FOR WOMEN: Click Here!



UP TOP 75% OFF SALE FOR MEN: Click Here!



Any two items ordered score free shipping. Any one item over $50 scores free shipping. Otherwise shipping adds $3.95 to any purchase. A third party company unaffiliated with this TV station will earn a commission on your purchase.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA