Why these wireless headphones are music to your ears

CLEVELAND, OH - Today's deal is music to my ears, literally. In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today we cut the cord for back to school with a new standard for Bluetooth.



The days of having to shift between solid headphones for streaming music and a different headset to handle calls are over. With the help of local students and some college interns, we tested more than three dozen different pairs of headphones.



The ones that won just debuted on Amazon, although I found a lower price from a different retailer. They beat Beats By Dre and can hold their own against Bose. Click the play button to watch students react to these headphones.



What makes these wireless headphones so special?



- Call quality surpassed any of the other hands-free systems at double the price

- Its HD microphone alongside superior sound received unanimous student approval

- The Owlee Raven headphones use the newest Bluetooth technology for top performance

- Powerful bass was on par with headphones at triple the price

- These wireless headphones can connect to two different devices

- IPX4 waterproof and sweat proof

- Noise isolation technology made this a top pick for the gym and in noisy environments

- Works with any Bluetooth device including Apple and Android smartphones

- We tested this at a whopping 11 hours of talk time

- Accessories fit any ear size and anti-slip technology keeps them in place

- Inline remote served as a bonus given the price

- Ideal for commutes, busy cities, audio books and music streaming

- Lowest recorded price today



$30 Off Back To School's Best Bluetooth Headphone Sale + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

