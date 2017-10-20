Trader Joe's Kohlrabi Salad recalled for possible listeria

Recalled Trader Joe's salad blend (Photo: Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s issued a recall Wednesday of its Kohlrabi Salad Blend (SKU#58614) after getting notification from the supplier that it could have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The affected products have date codes Best Before: OCT 14 2017, OCT 15 2017 and OCT 16 2017, and is sold in stores nationwide. No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves, Trader Joe's said in a news release.

(Example of where to find date codes)

Consumers who have purchased Kohlrabi Salad Blend with any of the specified date codes are being asked to not eat it. Trader Joe's is asking you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Anyone with questions should call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time] or send us an email.

