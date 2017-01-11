Does It Work Wednesday: Frolicat Rolorat

Frolicat Rolorat (Photo: KVUE)

We all love our pets and want them to be happy -- one product says it's just what your cat needs to have a "rat-tastic" good time! Frolicat's Rolorat is put to the test in this Does It Work Wednesday.

Froliccat's Rolorat is a white plastic cat toy that rolls around, makes clicking noises and has flashing red eyes.

KVUE meteorologist Jared Plushnick volunteered his beloved cat Muffin to be our test subject. She loves to play with her toys.

"When I bring out the laser pointer and her little mouse toy, she goes wild," Jared said.

Hopefully the Rolorat's light-up eyes, whiskers and moving tail can turn Muffin from a nervous kitty to a fun-loving feline.

We put in batteries, click on the nose, and turn Rolorat on. Muffin is not impressed.

The Rolorat propels itself around by rolling around and using tail power. It does great on hard floors as well as carpet.

This plaything runs for 10 minutes, then turns itself off. Press the nose twice, and it'll turn on every 2 hours, so the cat can have fun while you're gone.

But the Rolorat doesn't seem to appeal to Muffin.

For this finicky kitty, Rolorat is pretty much a yawnfest. Too bad, because it seems like other cats might have a great time stalking and pouncing on this toy.

Jared and Muffin give Rolorat two paws down... but again, other cats might love it! You can find Rolorat at Bed Bath and Beyond. It costs about $20.

