Clif Bar issues voluntary recall after allergic reactions to nuts

Clif Bar & Company announced a voluntary recall Wednesday of three of its chocolate-flavored bars over concerns about the possible presence of undeclared nuts.

The nuts that could potentially be present include peanuts, along with some tree nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

Affected products include CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

The organic food and drink company said the voluntary recall was a precautionary step made to protect people who may have nut allergies.

"People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," Clif Bar said in a statement. "The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars."

The products are still safe to consume for those who do not have nut allergies, according to the company, which said it initiated the recall after a "small number of consumer complaints" that warned of allergic reactions.

The impacted products were sold in stores and online across the United States.

For a complete list of affected products and their lot codes, click here. Call 866-526-1970 with concerns.

