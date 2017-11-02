Aldi is here and Austinities can't contain themselves

PFLUGERVILLE - How excited are you about fresh produce? The popular grocery store Aldi officially opened its doors to crowds of roaring fans in Pflugerville on Nov. 2.

The German grocery chain has its Austin-area location along FM 685 in Pflugerville. The first 100 customers that entered had the chance to win a gold ticket, that unlike Willy Wonka's, are worth up to $100.

Aldi is known for it's fresh and organic produce, as well as it's half-priced products. WATCH the video above for the first day.

© 2017 KVUE-TV