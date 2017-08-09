Chemical manufacturing plant to be built in Killeen

A truck pulls a trailer at MGC Pure Chemicals America's plant in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: YouTube screenshot - MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc)

A manufacturing plant that will service the semiconductor industry will be built in Killeen, the city’s Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, will establish a plant in the Killeen Business Park to produce super-pure hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), which KEDC says is “a cleaning chemical used in the semiconductor industry for applications that require stripping, etching, and cleaning of silicon wafers.”

“This is an exciting time for MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc. As our company expands into the State of Texas we are looking forward to being a partner with the City of Killeen. Our goal is to be good corporate citizens, be a successful organization in order to provide quality jobs to the area, and contribute to the semiconductor Industry. I would like to thank the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for working with MPCA to bring our company to the City of Killeen,” said Mr. Yasuaki Matsumi, President and CEO of MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc., in a statement.

The plant, which is expected to start production in 2019, will occupy a 28-acre site that contains space to expand the initial facility, as well as the installation of a rail spur. MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc. will invest around $30 million in the facility, which is expected to create 28 new jobs over five years.

KEDC added Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company did consider sites in San Antonio, Bryan/College Station and Louisiana before choosing Killeen. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company and its subsidiaries also operate facilities in numerous locations including Arizona, Virginia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

