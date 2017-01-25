Holt Cat to build Georgetown facility

Rendering of Holt Cat sales and service facility in Georgetown, Texas. (Photo: Acuform Architecture/Holt Cat)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A caterpillar equipment and engine dealer will build a regional facility near Interstate 35 in Georgetown, the city said Tuesday.

Holt Cat’s new building at 2101 Airport Road is expected to create 129 new jobs and add $13 million to the city’s economy over 10 years. The city said the council approved an economic development agreement with Holt Cat during its Jan. 24 meeting. If the company meets its expectations, Georgetown “will rebate up to $1.5 million in sales taxes generated by the company over five years.”

“We’re excited that Holt Cat has chosen Georgetown to locate its newest regional sales hub. This facility will bring investment and jobs to a previously undeveloped area and initiate additional growth around it,” Mayor Dale Ross said in a release. “This economic development agreement is another excellent example of what can get done when City departments work together. This is the direct result of various departments, such as economic development, utility services, planning and others, coming together to help bring another outstanding employer to Georgetown.”

Holt Cat – based in San Antonio – expects to build a 60,000-square-foot facility and invest a minimum of $20 million in infrastructure and improvements by the end of 2018. The company added the facility will be the “company’s largest retail location built in more than 30 years.” Holt Cat currently has two Austin-area locations along Interstate 35: North of Grand Avenue Parkway in Pflugerville and south of Slaughter Lane in South Austin.

“We appreciate the City of Georgetown’s decision, and are excited for Holt Cat to be a bigger part of the community,” said Tony Shedrock, Holt Cat vice president of general services. “Recognizing the growing need to support our customers and employees along the I-35 corridor, our new location in Georgetown will provide a great work environment that will assist in better serving our customers and will provide for a substantial positive economic impact for Georgetown and their citizens.”

Georgetown is also planning to expand Airport Road and extending a wastewater line that will allow for future commercial development that includes the Holt Cat facility.

