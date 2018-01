Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The winning numbers for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Friday. They are:

28, 30, 39, 59, 70

Golden Mega Ball: 10

The Powerball's current estimated jackpot is up to $570 million. Those numbers will be drawn Saturday night.

Related: Is this the luckiest lotto store in Texas?

© 2018 KHOU-TV