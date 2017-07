Yvonne Nava watches Kirk Tunningley of Big Dog Neon in Lockhart work with glass. (Photo: KVUE News)

Bending neon is an art form, and when used correctly it can be much more beautiful than an old, dusty sign hanging in the window of a restaurant.

In this edition of Take This Job, Yvonne Nava travels to Big Dog Neon in Lockhart to learn how those signs are made. Tap the video above to watch.

TAP HERE to learn more about Big Dog Neon.

© 2017 KVUE-TV