Trail of Lights sets the mood for Austin couple's engagement

Charles and Melissa propose in front of replica Pennybacker Bridge display. (Photo: Casey Chapman Ross Photography)

AUSTIN - An Austin couple had an engagement to remember at one of the most well-lit and holiday-centric places in town.

Charles and Melissa pledged they wanted to walk through life with no one else but each other last Saturday night at the Trail of Lights.

And if 40 displays and two million lights weren't enough to make the experience more memorable for the future bride, Charles had one more trick up his sleeves.

According to a spokesperson from the Trail of Lights, Charles coordinated with them to create a custom lit Pennybacker Bridge display.

After the couple posed for a picture in front of it, Charles got down on one knee and asked for Melissa's hand.

Charles gets on one knee to propose to Melissa. (Photo: Casey Chapman Ross Photography)

As you can see from the pictures, she said, "yes".

Melissa and Charles turn around to face family and friends. (Photo: Casey Chapman Ross Photography)

And Charles and Melissa weren't the only ones to feel the love on the trail this year.

According to the Trail of Lights organizers, they've already received news about 10 engagements: not to mention the countless others that go off the record.

See more pictures below:

