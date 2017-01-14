SXSW looking for volunteers for 2017 festival

AFP PHOTO / Robert MacPherson (Photo credit should read Robert MacPherson/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - It's that time of year again.

If you're one of those people that don't feel like dishing out hundreds of dollars for SXSW badges, one way to get fair access is through volunteering.

According to SXSW organizers, the festival depends on more than 4,000 volunteers to make the event a reality. Not only are volunteers considered the face of SXSW, but they also have the most access to the perks of the festival -- like celebrities, techies, musicians and educators.

Volunteering jobs range from festival production to conference activities including registration, information, trade show, technical support etc.

However, to get access to the badges, wristbands and other perks, volunteers must work a minimum of 24 ours during their assigned event. Organizers say day and night shifts are available for people who need flexible schedules.

Crew shift selections will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 and Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom ABC on the first floor.

SXSW begins March 10 and ends the 19th.

Go here for more information on how to apply.

