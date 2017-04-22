Would you camp out overnight, 75 feet up on the side of a cliff?

ESTES PARK - Not for the faint of heart, there's a Colorado adventure that will let you see the Rocky Mountains like never before.
Would you try it?
It's called "cliff camping." Along with a guide, you can spend an afternoon or an overnight on a portaledge, suspended anywhere from 40 to 75 feet off the ground on a sloping cliff.
If you don't want to camp out on the side of a cliff, you can just go for a 'cliffnic,' or an afternoon picnic lunch, suspended from the ground.
A portaledge is a deployable hanging tent system experienced rock climbers use to camp out during multiple day adventures.
Check out this video showing the cliff side experience!
The Kent Mountain Adventure Center offers a variety of options, and all the gear is provided. You don't have to be an experienced climber, either.
If you are, you can arrange a climbing adventure to your portaledge, but you can also simply rappel down onto the ledge after a short lesson in the basics.
Cliff Camping is available seasonally, between May and September.
For more information, visit the KMAC website.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs