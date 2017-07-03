Study ranks San Antonio No. 1 city for online dating

A heads up to all you San Antonio singles looking for love. If you’re looking online, you’re in luck.

According to a new survey, San Antonio was ranked the No. 1 safest city for online dating. With online dating becoming more and more popular, HighSpeedInternet.com and SafeWise.com decided to combine violent crime rates from the FBI and sexually transmitted disease data from the Center for Disease Control for their rankings.

The survey says that among San Antonio’s population of more than 1 million people, there were only 804 STD cases and a little more than 8500 violent crimes, giving the Alamo City a safety score of 9.4.

Buffalo, New York, Riverside, California, and Orlando, Florida ranked among the most dangerous cities for online dating.

“Per 100,000 people, there were only 804 reported STD cases out of all of those people, and the same with violent crime, even though that number is a little higher out of 100,000 people, with your population over 1 million, those are incredibly low numbers, which is great!” said Sage Singleton, a community outreach strategist with SafeWise.

Just because San Antonio is the safest city in this survey, though, experts say that you still need to take precaution when it comes to online dating.

SAPD suggests doing some digging before you meet someone for the first time in person after meeting them online. Check their online profiles and do your research, stay in public, avoid remote locations, tell someone your plans, and make sure your phone is charged.

