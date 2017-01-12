Stop the Bleed campaign aims to save lives

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

In any emergency situation, time is precious -- including the moments before paramedics arrive. That's why the national "Stop the Bleed" campaign aims to give the basic skills to anyone to help save a life.

Thursday, surgeons from the University Medical Center-Brackenridge gave lessons to University of Texas Police on how to properly place a tourniquet, pack a wound and clear an airway. Among them was Dr. Carlos Brown, a former trauma surgeon for a surgical unit based in Ramadi, Iraq in 2006.

He said many times bystanders will be the first on scene to help. Lt. Laura Davis, commander of the UT medical district, said although she has never had to perform this, but knowing how is comforting.

“You may have a very superficial-looking wound on the top and find out that the whole cavity is underneath and needs to be packed--to really stop the bleeding. And I think that's one of the biggest take-a-ways from today that you really need to practice that,” Davis said.

UMC-Brackenridge plans to expand the campaign to teach school district staff, special event personnel throughout the city as well as the public.

“Well, you think about someone, you have about five liters of blood circulating throughout your body and you can lose two or liters in a matter of minutes, literally five or ten minutes--bleed to death--and so those tourniquets--if applied early and correctly can really can save those lives."

Step 1: Locate the wound and apply pressure with a bandage or clean cloth.

Step 2: If bleeding doesn’t stop, place a tourniquet 2-3 inches closer to the chest from the bleeding area.

