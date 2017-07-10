Son of fallen deputy surprised with a chance to meet Dak Prescott

Nash Durr and Dak Prescott (Photo: Courtesy: The Durr Family)

In deep grief, moments of joy stand out, and sometimes they come as a big surprise.

That's how it happened on Saturday for Nash Durr, the 10-year-old son of Deputy William Durr, who was killed in the May 27-28 shooting spree in Brookhaven that claimed the lives of eight people.

Durr, his wife Tressie, and Nash were big Mississippi State football fans. A photo released by Durr's family with a statement shortly after his death showed the three of them in their maroon and white, supporting their team.

On Friday, Tressie and other members of the Durr family told Nash they were just going to get out of town for a little while, and Saturday they all put on their shirts that honor Durr's memory and told Nash they were going to a botanical garden.

But instead of going to look at the plants, Nash found himself meeting Dallas Cowboys quarterback and former MSU standout Dak Prescott.

Deputy William Durr (right) with wife Tressie and son Nash, 10. (Photo: Courtesy: The Durr Family)

Nash and his family posed for pictures with his sports hero. The family said that while their hearts are still broken over the loss of William Durr, Prescott's kindness to take some time out for them brought them a little happiness.

Prescott, who lost his mother during his career at MSU, seemed to reflect a little of Durr's personality as well -- the deputy was known for taking his time to interact with young people. "His love for others knew no bounds," his family said in a statement after his death.

At Durr's funeral, when pastor Mike Alexander asked for all law enforcement to stand, Nash, 10, stood in his father's stead.

"As a deputy I believed at the end of every shift I made a difference. William believed those same things," Gov. Phil Bryant said that day.

And for the son and the family of that fallen hero on Saturday, Prescott made a difference too.

© 2017 WFAA-TV