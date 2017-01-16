‘Slam Duncan O's' hit shelves to honor Spurs legend

SAN ANTONIO -- If you’re missing Tim Duncan on the court you can now have him at the breakfast table, but only for a limited time.

You may want to make a run to your local H-E-B because the limited edition cereal 'Slam Duncan O’s' hit store shelves Monday.

H-E-B announced the limited edition cereal at Tim Duncan’s jersey retirement back in December by dropping the cereal from the rafters at AT&T Center.

Fans went wild with the idea of owning this piece of memorabilia.

H-E-B released a commercial of Duncan performing a taste test with some adorable fans and tweeting out about the release of the cereal.

A lucky few have already gotten a hold of them before Monday’s release.

From photos shared on Facebook showed some released in Corpus Christi, as far as Laredo and even in the Alamo City at the H-E-B on Bandera and 1604.

You better go out and grab you a box before the limited edition cereal is all gone.

