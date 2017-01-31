Skip Fletcher, State Fair icon and 'patriarch' of Fletcher's Corny Dogs, passes away

Skip Fletcher, left, of Fletcher's Corny Dogs, has passed away. Photo: Fletcher's Corny Dogs on Facebook

DALLAS - Skip Fletcher, who has been the “Corny Dog King” at State Fair of Texas staple Fletcher’s Corny Dogs for 36 years, has died.

The company announced his passing in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“As we are preparing for our 75th year at the State Fair of Texas we've unexpectedly lost our patriarch,” the post reads. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we go about the difficult tasks ahead and adjust to being without the presence of such an amazing man.”

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs were first sold at the State Fair of Texas in 1942, by Carl and Neil Fletcher. When the brothers died in 1980, Skip took over the business.

The State Fair of Texas shared the news of Skip’s passing on social media as well.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Skip Fletcher, a friend and State Fair icon,” its post reads. “His legacy will live on.”

Fletcher was 82.

