Whole Foods shrinking size nationwide as competition steepens

Whole Foods (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - As Whole Foods adapts to an ever growing and competitive market for natural and organic foods, the Austin-based grocery chain will be closing some stores nationally while expanding their smaller and "more affordable" chain "365 by Whole Foods Market."

According to the Chicago Tribune, after six quarters straight of declining same-store sales, the company no longer has plans to reach their goal of more than 1,200 stores across the country as it tries to get a grip on expenses.

One of the biggest correlations for the Whole Foods' decline is more options from mainstream grocery chains like Kroger and Walmart, who've, in recent years, added more organic options to their aisles at cheaper prices, the Tribune reported.

Those nine closing stores include locations in Georgia, Colorado, California, Illinois, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

At the same time, Whole Foods is banking on some type of comeback with the addition of several 365 stores, with branding aimed at the millennial crowd. Wednesday the company announced they had signed leases for stores in Brooklyn, New York and Oakland, Calif. while setting the opening date for their Cedar Park location.

The Cedar Park store will open April 26 and will feature two Austin-area companies, Easy Tiger and Juiceland, who joined on through the Friends of 365 program.

Those companies will serve as cafe-like options for shoppers. Whole Foods said in a release that Easy Tiger would serve their full menu, including beer, wine, coffee and baked goods while Juiceland would offer lighter snack options, juices and smoothies.

"We remain optimistic about the future growth potential for our 365 format but want to see how this next round of stores perform before getting more aggressive," said John Mackey, Co-founder, and CEO of Whole Foods in a report by the Austin Business Journal. "As we work to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we have carefully evaluated our portfolio of stores and have made the difficult but prudent decision to close nine stores in the second quarter."

(© 2017 KVUE)