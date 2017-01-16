What H Mart coming to Austin means for local Asian community

Another retailer targeting the Asian-American community is set to open in Austin – H Mart.

Experts told KVUE it's another sign of the growing Asian-American population in Central Texas.

H Mart is known for having fresh, high-quality products, and boasts a higher selection of products geared toward Asian-American communities.

In addition to the grocery section, the H Mart spokesman said the supermarket will also feature a hair salon, accessory stores and a food court.

While some of the products can be pricey, H Mart sees a healthy target market in Austin.

About 75 percent of the Asian population holds at least a bachelor's degree. In addition, the median family income is $102,000 which is higher than the overall median income.

"Why Austin is growing is because we have such a vibrant tech community, all these tech companies are coming here. And they're creating jobs that need high skills,” said Marina Bhargava, Greater Austin Asian Chamber.

Locals told KVUE it’s no surprise more businesses targeting the Asian community are coming to Central Texas with the Asian population doubling every 12 years.

"It's been interesting, seeing more Asians walking around on the streets, around town. Also, explaining to other people that what this rise is all about, why we're seeing more Asians in Austin, I just think it's really interesting, and a great conversation starter,” said Kim Moore, Austin Resident.

The H Mart spokesperson said the company is planning on expanding in Austin, not only because of the growing Asian community, but also the high number of international students at UT and because overall, the company believes Austin as a whole, is an up and coming metropolitan area.

As for what local Asian-Americans are looking forward to the most with the opening of H-Mart, they mostly talked about variety and fresh seafood.

"My husband is a chef. One thing I like about H Mart, their fresh seafood, so we would think about sashimi or sushi, food that we can have different kinds of dishes on our table,” said Jodie Huynh, Austin Resident.

H Mart will be located in Northwest Austin, near the Lakeline Mall at the Parkline Shopping Center, where Bed Bath and Beyond and Sports Authority were once housed.

"The largest Asian-American segment is the Indian community, and they tend to be clustered in the Northwest area,” said Marina Bhargava, Greater Austin Asian Chamber.

The competition for winning the hearts of Asian consumers here in Austin is about to get stiff in 2017, as another Asian retailer, 99 Ranch Market also announced its opening in Austin.

According to the company spokesperson, H Mart is still waiting to get a permit from the city of Austin. Once approved, renovations are set to be completed in five months.

While the date is not finalized, H Mart hopes to open its doors in Austin sometime this summer. H Mart currently has stores in 13 states in the U.S., including four in Texas. Austin will be its 57th store.

Check out what local Austinites are saying about the supermarket coming to town below:

