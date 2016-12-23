Close Shopping local for last-minute gifts Shopping local for last-minute gifts KVUE 10:22 PM. CST December 23, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Dog gets second chance at life Gracywoods home to two dozen guinea fowls Hutto police give money instead of tickets Getting your last minute shopping done Proposal at the Trail of Lights More Stories Local shopping options for last-minute gifts Dec 23, 2016, 9:48 p.m. EMS: Woman struck, killed in Southwest Austin Dec 23, 2016, 10:37 p.m. Doc's Motorworks closing after 11 years Dec 23, 2016, 10:29 p.m.