Local shopping options for last-minute gifts

AUSTIN - There are plenty of online options when it comes to last-minute holiday shopping, but customers said shopping local can make a world of difference.

Isabela Carson is getting ready to head out for the holidays, but before she does she needs to get a couple of presents from Terra Toys.

"We've come here to shop for our younger cousins because they have a really good selection and really cute toys," Carson said.

Terra Toys employees told KVUE their selection is just one of the appealing factors of shopping small. They also offer product demonstrations.

"We open the box for you," Ezra Ferrelo said. "If you don't really know what's inside we explore the toys with you so that you know what you're buying.”

That's all Carson needed to carry home some cuddly animals.

"We found really cute stuffed animals," Carson said. "We found a little narwhal for my two year-old cousin and some art supplies for my four year old cousin."

She said she'll be headed to California with gifts that don't disappoint.

If you're interested in some small business shopping, many of the local retailers will be open Saturday. There are eight IBIZ Districts in the Austin area that are great locations for local shopping and dining.

