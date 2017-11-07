Hidden Valley is selling kegs of ranch dressing as part of its holiday line

Sometimes, gift giving can be boring.

If you're someone who appreciates a more unique spin on holiday gift giving, consider this for the ranch dressing lovers in your life: Hidden Valley now has a line of holiday gifts, complete with a ranch dressing keg for those who want to throw a ranch rager.

The mini ranch keg sells for $50 and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing. It also includes a year's supply of ranch.

Ranch lovers can also consider the ranch fountain as a conversation piece at your holiday party. The holiday ranch fountain consists of four tiers and a holiday-themed skirt for $110. It also includes a year's supply of ranch.

Hidden Valley also has gifts for the ranch lovers who prefer to show their boldness through their fashion. From ornaments to slippers and ugly sweaters, you can complete your holiday shopping in just a few clicks.

