Here's some Valentine's Day ideas from RetaiMeNot!

Valentine’s Day is days away.

Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot, shared some top gift ideas that your recipient will be sure to fall in love with and that won’t break the bank.



Add a little sparkle to your VDAY look:

Stila makeup is the perfect brand to bring a little boho chic to your beauty routine with their new Spring collection. With gorgeous, wearable shades in every color. There are lipsticks, shadows and mascara will surely add a little va va voom to any Valentine’s Day look. Surprise your sweetie with some new makeup she’s sure to go gaga over. Shoppers can save up to 50% off hot buys at Ulta!

For the Kitchen Connaisseur in your life:

For the kitchen connaisseur in your life, why not consider purchasing the hottest new gadget in town, the SodaStream?



What’s cool about the SodaStream is that that it allows users to choose their desired level of carbonation and customize each drink with Fruit Drop flavor essences in everything lemonade to cranberry raspberry. It’s super sleek and fits elegantly into any home plus doesn’t require electricity, so there are no cables or plugs getting in the way. Best part? SodaStream is an environmentally friendly way to enjoy sparkling water – users save an average of 550 plastic bottles a year from ending up in landfills! Buy this at Bed Bath and Beyond for $79.99 where you can also save 20% off one item sitewide.



For the Ultimate Relaxing Valentine’s Day:

If you are celebrating Valentine’s this year with girlfriends, go all with gifts and give your gals these cute and affordable Bath & Body Works gifts built perfectly for your BFF. Celebrate Valentine’s with a bit of relaxation with these boxes containing with everything your gal pal needs body lotion and a bath bomb.

Plus, each box comes with a heart shaped keychain. Grab these for under $25 at Bath and Body Works. Or, why not consider a candle to the gift - these Valentine’s Day inspired candles come with cute graphics and are also under $25. Great news, Bath & Body Works is offering 75% off select items right now, too!

Looking to Add a bit of Buzz to your Valentine’s Day... without the Hangover?

Then look no further than the UNWINED collection by HASK, which nourishes and restores hair leaving dull strands revived in an instant. Inspired by white, rose and red wines, these 3 different collections are all perfect to get your locks Valentine’s Day date ready. The hydrating wine extracts work to tame frizz, protect, hydrate and strengthen your hair and on top of that has a great scent. Shoppers can find all collections of Unwined by HASK exclusively at Ulta, each under $10!

For Your Four-Legged Soulmates:

Who could forget about our furry little friends! They deserve love, too, on Valentine’s Day! PetSmart has everything you need to celebrate with your four legged soulmate. Their cute and festive collection of toys are a fun way to make your pets tail wag or purr with excitement for Valentine’s Day. Another great gift idea for you and your pet are the G.O.A.T bluetooth speakers.



For just $12.99, this pet tech product can be clipped to your pets collar or leash to lay music on walks, and even communicate with your pets while you are at work Through the easy to use app (GOAT pet speaker app on the app store). Shop PetSmart for these items where they are also offering 20% off select dog beds, blankets and apparel!

RetailMeNot is a great site to visit for free shipping offers and other coupon codes. The company even has a free app that can help you save at your favorite retailers. Right now you can find savings of up to 70% on your Valentine’s Day gifts.

