Texas sales tax holiday is this weekend

Back-to-school season is here, and parents will be able to save a little money during the annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office says the 2017 Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 11-13. Like in previous years, most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. This means shoppers could save about $8 on every $100 they spend. TAP HERE for a list of qualifying items.

“Most folks won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from ball caps to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “As the father of three young children, I know how these expenses can add up.”

In July, consulting firm Deloitte released its annual back to school survey, estimated back-to-school shopping will total an estimated $27 billion this year. It also said parents will spend an average of $501 per child on clothes, supplies, computers and gadgets.

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $87 million in local and state taxes. The tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

TAP HERE for more information about the annual Sales Tax Holiday.

