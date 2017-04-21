Peter O'Toole archive coming to UT

Irish actor Peter O'Toole as T. E. Lawrence in 'Lawrence Of Arabia', directed by David Lean, 1962. (Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas announced Friday it has obtained the archive of British theatre and film actor Peter O’Toole.

The archive contains theatre and film scripts from the Academy Award-nominated actor. It also O’Toole’s writings, including drafts, notes and working material for his memoir “Loitering with Intent.”

O’Toole, who died at age 81 in 2013, was nominated for his roles in "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962), "Becket" (1964), "The Lion in Winter" (1968), "Goodbye, Mr. Chips" (1969), "The Ruling Class" (1972), "The Stunt Man" (1980), "My Favorite Year" (1982) and "Venus" (2006), but never won. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002.

"It is with a respect for the past and an eye to the future that I recognize the importance of making my father's archive accessible and preserving it for future generations," said Kate O'Toole. "Thanks to the nature of film, my father's work has already been immortalized. The Ransom Center now provides a world-class home for the private thoughts, conversations, notes and stories that illuminate such a long and distinguished career."

Photos from O’Toole’s personal and professional life are included in the archive. Props that include his sword from the National Theatre’s inaugural production of “Hamlet” is also in the collection. The Ransom Center added the archive had drafts of his unfinished third memoir.

"Peter O'Toole was one of the most talented actors of stage and screen on either side of the Atlantic," said Eric Colleary, Cline Curator of Theatre and Performing Arts at the Ransom Center. "People might be surprised to see his incredible talent with words in performance extended to dozens of published and unpublished writing projects represented in the archives. He was a brilliant writer, and his two published memoirs aside, this is an aspect of Peter O'Toole the world hasn't yet seen.”

The Ransom Center also has collections from stage and screen performers that include Stella Adler, Robert De Niro, Edith Evans, Anne Jackson, George Bernard Shaw and Eli Wallach.

The archive will be accessible once it is processed and catalogued, the center said.

