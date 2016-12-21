Shelter staff celebrates empty kennels after successful adoptions

(Photo: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)

KUSA - Animal lovers will need to grab some tissues in preparation of some happy tears.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is empty for the best reason this holiday.

The shelter adopted all of its available dogs and cats just in time for Christmas. That's 25 cats and 23 dogs who will be subjected to photos in Santa hats in the next week or so.

The Colorado Springs shelter will no doubt fill up again, so keep an eye here if you're looking for a Forever Friend.

Copyright 2016 KUSA