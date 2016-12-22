Rachael Ray donates $10K to Austin Pets Alive!

Tweet from Brooklyn Decker stating Rachael Ray had donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive! (Photo: Brooklyn Decker Twitter)

Television chef Rachael Ray has donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive! as part of her annual “Santa Paws” campaign.

Brooklyn Decker made the announcement on social media earlier this week. On Ray’s blog, she explained how funds from proceeds from Rachael Ray Nutrish dog and cat food are donated to animal rescue organizations. Ray this year has also donated to animal organizations chosen by Miranda Lambert, Denise Richards and Tamron Hall.





(© 2016 KVUE)