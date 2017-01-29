Beloved Hutto dog now fighting cancer

HUTTO, TEXAS - It was December when KVUE first introduced many people to "Big Red Bear," a Hutto stray dog who was forced out of a neighborhood he had been living in for years after development for new housing began.

Neighbors rallied to find him a home and once they did, they were struck with another round of bad news. Bear has lymphoma, cancer has spread throughout his entire body, and he has an estimated two years left to live.

“It's heartbreaking but at the same time it just shows how much of a survivor he is," said Martin Palmer.

The 8-year-old now has daily shots and monthly visits to the vet. Although Bear’s situation isn't ideal, some neighbors feel the timing with the Glass family was meant to be.

"He's not in pain, he's not hurting. He's doing really good, he plays, he eats – he's just like a little young pup,” said owner Nini Glass. "He comes when he's called, he loves car rides – I don't have to coaxed him into anything – he follows me."

From being a little skittish to warming up to strangers, Bear adjusted in no time.

"He's a totally different guy, he seems more calm and relaxed,” Shirley Johnson said.

Bear’s story has attracted hundreds of followers on social media, which is why Glass put together a meet-and-greet for neighbors Saturday at The Hall of Fame in Hutto. It would be the first time Bear would interact closely with those who helped him throughout the years.

The event also served as a way to give back to area shelters, guests were asked to bring items or make monetary donations as “Bear’s Angels,” to help other pets like him.

"It just kind of show you man-kind still has a heart and is still looking out the best for animals and that's all I can ask for,” Palmer said.

(© 2017 KVUE)