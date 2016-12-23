Austin Animal Center seeking holiday fosters, volunteers

Holiday dog (Photo: Provided by Austin Animal Center)

AUSTIN - The Austin Animal Center is asking the community to adopt, foster or volunteer during the holidays.

All pet adoptions are $25 on Dec. 24, the center said. To foster, people can visit the shelter 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday or Saturday to meet dogs available for foster. People and families are asked to foster a dog for a minimum of one week. Members of the public can walk dogs and give some TLC to cats every day except holidays.

The center is also holding events on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Dec. 24: Public dog walking and cat enrichment, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24: Toy/treat making party for cats and dogs, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Dog walking and treat giving, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AAC said the shelter is closed on Christmas Day, but there will be a greeter to meet those who wish to talk dogs for a walk and give treats/toys to all of the dogs and cats there.

The Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop in East Austin.

