Anonymous donor to match APA! donations before year's end

AUSTIN - An anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 in donations made to Austin Pets Alive! before the end of 2016, the nonprofit announced Friday.

APA! is calling the challenge to raise $25,000 by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 the “Dollar Dash.”

“Having watched the impact that APA! has had not only in Austin and Central Texas, but is beginning to have across the country in saving shelter pets at risk, I want not only to support their work, but to draw the public’s attention to it and challenge them to support it as well,” said the donor in a release from the APA!

“We are so appreciative of our community,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of APA! “We know that they are proud of our progress as a city and we hope that they will help us end 2016 with one final boost of financial support. $50,000 helps a lot of animals.”

Over the years, APA! has developed programs to save animals most at risk of being killed in traditional shelters, including neonatal kittens, puppies with parvo, cats with ringworm and large dogs.

GO HERE to donate. APA! is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

