Dead longhorns prompt seizure of hundreds of animals on Central Texas property

Inside the West Auction Barn, where hundreds of longhorns were taken after being seized from property in Hill County. (Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

HILL COUNTY, Texas -- The Hill County Sheriff's Department is investigating after several head of cattle were discovered in dire conditions on property in Central Texas.

Hill County Chief Deputy R.D. White confirmed to WFAA that a seizure warrant was issued Friday morning for the animals, who were located on property near FM 933 and County Line Road close to the Hill County-McLennan County line.

They are being taken to West Auction Barn in West, Texas, just north of Waco.

Officials removed 210 animals, mostly longhorns, and have at least 100 more to seize, White said. At least 17 were found dead on the property, and another 30 may have to be euthanized.

White said investigators had been monitoring the site for some time, but after receiving a picture of the dead longhorns, they decided to act swiftly.

No arrests have been made at this time, White said, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the next 10 days, a judge will hold a seizure hearing to decide whether or not the animals should be returned to the owner.

Friday's seizure was coordinated with help from the Humane Society of North Texas.

KCEN contributed to this report.

