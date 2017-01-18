North Koreans enjoy Rudy's BBQ in taste test on viral video

(Photo: Digitalsoju TV YouTube, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to some of the best barbecue sauces in the nation, of course, Rudy’s is at the top of the list.

A culture website based in Seoul, South Korea, reached out to some of the best barbecue joints in America for a special video.

In a 20-minute video posted to YouTube, Digitalsoju TV guest host Steve from Asian Boss introduced North Korean exiles who now live in South Korea to what American barbecue is like.

The host gave the four people the best sauces from the most respected regions in America.

According to their YouTube page, they gathered sauces from LawLers Barbecue in Alabama, 12 Bones in North Carolina, Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, and of course, you can’t leave out Rudy's Bar-B-Q from the Lone Star State.

“These are already successful and respected businesses who could have told us they weren’t interested, but they loved the idea of this project and having their local region represented,” the company said on its YouTube site. “It was also awesome for us to be able to try all the different styles of sauces.”

They added that they tried reaching out to several places in Memphis but couldn't find one interested in participating.

According to The Chron, the producers said if it had not been for Rudy’s, Texas would not have been represented in the video that already has more than 1.8 million views.

When it came to the taste test, many of the Koreans enjoyed the taste of Rudy’s. They got to try Rudy’s original sauce, as well as one that was described as ‘a bit milder.’

One of the exiles, Minho, asked why the Texas bottle was bigger than the others. The host answered that "everything is bigger in Texas."

Another exile, Rachel, even states that Rudy’s bottle ‘kinda looks like a vodka bottle.’ The design of the bottle definitely didn’t stop Minho from declaring that Rudy’s was not only his favorite but ‘the most unique sauce’ he’s tried so far.

Rudy’s first opened just north of San Antonio in Leon Springs. The family owned a one-stop gas station and added barbecue to the mix in 1989.

Rudy’s appearance occurs about halfway through the video at the 11-minute mark.

You can see the full video below:

(© 2017 KENS)