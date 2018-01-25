More nonstop flights from Austin to Cancun with Southwest

(Getty Images) (Photo: 2008 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Pack your bags and your sunscreen, Austin is getting more nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico!

On Jan. 25, Southwest Airlines announced they are adding additional nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for the summer season: June and July 2018.

The new flights will leave Austin as early as 7:55 a.m. and arrive at 10:25 a.m.

The second flight will depart at 11:55 a.m. arriving in Mexico at 2:25 p.m.

While the returning flights will leave Cancun starting at 11:20 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 1:55 p.m.

For more information, GO HERE.



© 2018 KVUE-TV