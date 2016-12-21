Millennials: We aren't lazy. We're workaholics

Women working on laptops in cafe. (Photo: Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images, (c) Reza Estakhrian)

The Millennial generation, the first to grow up with smartphones in their hands, is often stereotyped as lazy and entitled.

But workplace experts say workaholics are common among 19-to-35-year-olds, perhaps more so than among older members of Generation X and baby boomers, according to a Boston Globe article.



One online study cited in the article found that nearly half of Millennials consider themselves “work martyrs," a term that describes an employee who doesn't want to take time off because they believe no one else can do their job in their absence.

Instead of finding a balance between work and personal time, experts in the article said Millennials are blending their work into their personal life, often checking emails the first thing in the morning and when they clock out. In fact, Millennials are more likely to forfeit paid days off than older generations of workers, according to the article.

So why do Millennials strive to be workaholics?

A Stanford University study shows that Millennials are less likely than previous generations to earn more than their parents.

