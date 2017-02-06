Mentors needed at Round Rock ISD

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - One of the fastest growing cities in the country has a growing need for student mentors, who can have a life-changing effect on the lives of many youths in Williamson County.

KVUE talked to Shane Yarborough and 18-year-old student James Place Monday. The two meet for 30 minutes once a week at Success High School in Round Rock to talk about things like work, fishing, school and life.

"He's taught me something about money," Place said. "He's been trying to help me get my license, he's just been there."

Yarborough is one of 290 mentors currently volunteering at Round Rock ISD as part of the STARS program.

The program's coordinator says she has 296 students involved.

"My goal is 450." Said Beth Steele. "My ultimate goal is 48,000 honestly. I would love to have a mentor for every kid in this district."

Mentors fill out a quick online application, go through a background check, take a training class, and are then matched with a student.

"You don't need to be a rock star. You don't need to have a Ph.D., you don't need to be good at anything necessarily. You need to be an ear. An ear is the biggest thing you can lend these guys," Yarborough said.

Place agrees. He's still undecided about what he'll do after graduation, but instead of working that 30 hours a week for someone else, he'd like to own a business one day.

It's a realization he's come to as a mentee.

"It's good if you have a lot to say but no one to say it to," Place says. "If you have a lot of problems you need to talk about; if you need someone there to lean on and help you out."

Steele encourages coworkers to volunteer together. She added they will also come to a business to hold a training class. She offers training classes for individuals at Round Rock ISD's administration building.

For more information on Round Rock ISD's STARS program, click here.

