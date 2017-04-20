‘Lactation Station' opens at Dell Diamond

Interior of "Lactation Station" that opened at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo: Round Rock Express)

The Round Rock Express and St. David’s have partnered to open a private room for breastfeeding or pumping mothers at Dell Diamond, named the “Lactation Station.”

The station has a padded bench with pillows to provide comfort for mothers, and includes a television with the in-game feed so they don’t miss a second of the game.

“We have always promoted ourselves as a family-friendly venue and now with the introduction of the Lactation Station, we have taken it to another level,” said Express Senior Vice President of Marketing Laura Fragoso. “As a nursing mother myself, I was thrilled to have the immediate backing of management and ownership on this project this past offseason. It provides a necessary space for mothers in a place they can so often be overlooked. As always, the Express welcomes nursing mothers to breastfeed in any public location at Dell Diamond, but the Lactation Station provides a fun, comfortable space for those looking for privacy.”

Located down the third base line, the room also has an activity board wall to keep any other kids with them entertained. It also has a full sink and outlets for mothers to plug in pumping machines and phones/tablets.

“This partnership makes perfect sense to us,” said St. David’s HealthCare Division Director of Marketing & Communication, Celeste Lesmeister. “We strive to provide healthy, pro-family information through a variety of programs, and now we can take that into the community at Dell Diamond. Breastfeeding mothers now have a private, beautiful space where they can tend to their children’s needs while not missing out on the game.”

The Express added they are one of the few Minor League Baseball parks that offer such a space solely for breastfeeding mothers.

© 2017 KVUE-TV