These kid's New Year's resolutions are simply adorable

AUSTIN,TX - While many may have been eager to leave 2016 behind - all the kids we surveyed at Zilker Park Monday said it was a great year - and that they planned to continue that trend into 2017.

Among their resolutions: better grades, getting along with siblings and to just have a good time.

While their goals may not be as complex as some adult's resolutions - they do have something to teach.

"Just don't give up your hopes," said one little girl as encouragement going into the new year!

For all the adorable kid's answers, watch the attached video.

