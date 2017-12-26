Winter Wonderland at COTA closed Tuesday

Winter Wonderland at Circuit of the America's.

AUSTIN – If you’re hoping to see the Winter Wonderland at the Circuit of Americas this year, you have one less evening to see it.

COTA announced it is canceling Winter Wonderland for Dec. 26 “due to forecasted weather conditions and for the comfort and safety of our guests and employees.”

All tickets for Tuesday will be automatically refunded, and COTA added Winter Wonderland will be open daily until Dec. 30.

RELATED | Lights, camels, ACTION! Get a sneak peek at COTA's Winter Wonderland

© 2017 KVUE-TV