Therapy dogs bring joy to patients at St. David's Rehab Hospital

St. David’s Rehab Hospital has gone to the dogs this Christmas season!

More than a dozen therapy dogs - dressed in their holiday best - brought joy to the patients.

The patients were seen cuddling, chatting away and even taking pictures. One of the patients put it best -- she said the dogs just make her heart happy.

On the day before Christmas Eve, the therapy dogs, including Peaches and Shiner, strutted their stuff for the patients as part of the doggie parade..

They helped brighten the spirits of patients in therapy like Arthur Orta, who said he sometimes feel burdened by his disability.

“We became real friends,” Orta said, referring to therapy dog Shiner. “For me, I lost my leg, and sometimes you need a companion. Their love is unconditional, they don’t see if part of your body is missing or something.”

Experts said studies show the furry friends not only help reduce blood pressure, but also help the patients take their minds off their ailments.

“I feel just like the patients do, I feel more relaxed, I can feel my blood pressure lowering, and I’m going to go home with cramps on my facial smile muscles!” said Max Woodfin, Divine Canines Executive Director.

Because when things get a little ‘ruff,’ a little laughter and a cute pup can be the best medicine.

“I just had to pet him. I haven’t seen my dog in about twelve months, and it really touches my heart,” said patient Patricia VanElls.

Divine Canine is currently recruiting more dogs to get certified for the summer and offer a 5-week training program. GO HERE for more information.