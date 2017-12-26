KVUE
Close

Stage set for Austin New Year's Eve 2018

Brittany Daniel, KVUE 2:12 PM. CST December 26, 2017

AUSTIN - Now that Christmas is over, it's time to let loose and have fun with the entire family as we ring in 2018!

Austin's New Year is a free, family-friendly event that includes food trucks, kid’s activities and art installations at Vic Mathias Shores. The event will be on Dec. 31 from 3 to 10 p.m., and will conclude with fireworks over Town Lake/Lady Bird Lake.

Tomar and the FCS, Brownout, Magna Carda and Ian Moore Band are among the musicians set to perform. An alcohol-free event, the celebration will be a great way to bring in the new year.

There are some restrictions as to what can and cannot be brought into the event. Please call 512-974-2220 or visit the Austin's New Year website for more information.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories