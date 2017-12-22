Soggy weather forces another cancellation for Trail of Lights

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca)

AUSTIN - Central Texans looking for glimmering amusement at the Zilker Park Trail of Lights won't get to experience it Friday night.

Due to the recent heavy rains throughout the week and for parts of Friday, the park is saturated and no longer able to absorb water, event officials said on the Trail of Lights website.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has closed off the area to help preserve the land.

Because Saturday is the finale of the event, Trail of Lights officials said their operation team is continuously working to remove standing water and mulch soggy areas.

The month of December has seen more than a few days of rain that has washed out the park and forced the Trail of Lights staff to close the event to the public.

Cancellation Notice, Dec 22: After several inches of rain this week & throughout the afternoon, areas critical to the Trailgoer’s experience are under water. Austin Parks & Recreation Department has closed Zilker Park tonight, Dec. 22 More info: https://t.co/UXYVnYjMrp pic.twitter.com/foep0V7qRc — ATX Trail of Lights (@ATXLights) December 22, 2017

