Hutto Police give gifts instead of tickets

Hutto officers hand out money to drivers instead of tickets. (Photo: KVUE)

HUTTO, TEXAS - For the second year in a row, The Hutto Police Department turned their routine traffic stops into a holiday gift.

With a $1,000 gift from the combined congregations of two area churches, the department handed cards to their officers and sent them out to make drivers days.

"I can hardly contain myself," Officer Suzanne Glass said. "It's awesome. There's nothing better than paying it forward for me...nothing."

Officer Glass, hopped in her patrol car with KVUE's Jason Puckett and pastor Joaquin Bordoni of the Nueva Vida Hutto Church.

Over the course of three hours, they stopped three different drivers for minor driving infractions and when it came time for a ticket, Ofc. Glass handed them a card with $50.

"I feel pretty lucky right now," Driver Austin Wells said after being pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. "It's awesome."

Pastor Bordoni joined with Pastor Russell Darrell of the Austin Christian Fellowship to raise the funds and said it's about giving a gift to many in the community and about paying it forward while bringing people together.

"When you get pulled over...the expectation is 'What did I do, What happened?' To just get the bill, the $50 from the officer, is amazing. It's all about giving and that's what's important to us."

